Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OXSQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that OXSQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $2.75, the dividend yield is 15.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OXSQ was $2.75, representing a -56.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.26 and a 34.8% increase over the 52 week low of $2.04.

OXSQ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.89. Zacks Investment Research reports OXSQ's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -51.85%, compared to an industry average of -15.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OXSQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

