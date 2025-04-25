Oxford Square Capital Corp. Reports Financial Results for Q1 2025

Oxford Square Capital Corp. reported Q1 2025 financial results, including a decline in net asset value and declared future stock distributions.

Quiver AI Summary

Oxford Square Capital Corp. reported its financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, revealing a net asset value of $2.09 per share, down from $2.30 at the end of 2024. The company generated approximately $10.2 million in total investment income, slightly consistent with the previous quarter, with net investment income of about $6.1 million. However, the period saw a net decrease in assets of around $8.1 million, due to net realized losses of $12.2 million and unrealized depreciation of $2.1 million. The board declared distributions of $0.035 per share for three months, ending July, August and September 2025. The company also noted investment activity, including purchases of $16 million and sales of $10.7 million, with ongoing non-accrual status on part of its portfolio, totaling approximately $3.9 million. A conference call regarding these results is scheduled for April 25, 2025.

Potential Positives

The company declared a consistent distribution of $0.035 per share for the upcoming months, indicating steady cash flow management and shareholder returns.

The net investment income for the quarter increased slightly compared to the previous quarter, showcasing stability in income generation despite challenging market conditions.

The company successfully executed an “at-the-market” offering, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $3.5 million, enhancing its financial flexibility.

Potential Negatives

Net asset value (NAV) per share decreased from $2.30 to $2.09 since the last reporting period, indicating a decline in the company's overall value.

The company reported net realized losses of approximately $12.2 million for the quarter, which significantly impacts financial health and investor confidence.

Preferred equity investments in one of the portfolio companies are on non-accrual status, indicating potential credit issues and increasing risk in the investment portfolio.

FAQ

What were Oxford Square's financial results for Q1 2025?

For Q1 2025, Oxford Square reported a net investment income of approximately $6.1 million and total investment income of about $10.2 million.

When are the next distributions for Oxford Square Capital Corp.?

The next distributions are scheduled for July 31, August 29, and September 30, 2025, each amounting to $0.035 per share.

What is the net asset value per share as of March 31, 2025?

The net asset value per share stood at $2.09, down from $2.30 at the end of 2024.

How much did Oxford Square raise from share issuances in 2025?

In Q1 2025, Oxford Square issued approximately 1.3 million shares, raising around $3.5 million in net proceeds.

What is the weighted average yield of Oxford Square's debt investments?

The weighted average yield of debt investments was 14.3% as of March 31, 2025, down from 15.8% in December 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OXSQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $OXSQ stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



GREENWICH, Conn., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXSQ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQZ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQG) (the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today its financial results and related information for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.







On April 22, 2025, our Board of Directors declared the following distributions on our common stock:





































Month Ending









Record Date









Payment Date









Amount Per Share











July 31, 2025





July 17, 2025





July 31, 2025





$0.035









August 31, 2025





August 15, 2025





August 29, 2025





$0.035









September 30, 2025





September 16, 2025





September 30, 2025





$0.035































Net asset value (“NAV”) per share as of March 31, 2025 stood at $2.09, compared with a NAV per share on December 31, 2024 of $2.30.













Net investment income (“NII”) was approximately $6.1 million, or $0.09 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared with approximately $6.0 million, or $0.09 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.







Net investment income (“NII”) was approximately $6.1 million, or $0.09 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared with approximately $6.0 million, or $0.09 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.



Total investment income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 amounted to approximately $10.2 million, which was approximately the same as the quarter ended December 31, 2024.





For the quarter ended March 31, 2025 we recorded investment income from our portfolio as follows:





$5.5 million from our debt investments;





$4.0 million from our CLO equity investments; and





$0.7 million from other income.











Total investment income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 amounted to approximately $10.2 million, which was approximately the same as the quarter ended December 31, 2024.



Our total expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 were approximately $4.1 million, compared with total expenses of approximately $4.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.



Our total expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 were approximately $4.1 million, compared with total expenses of approximately $4.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.



As of March 31, 2025, the following metrics applied (note that none of these metrics represented a total return to shareholders):





The weighted average yield of our debt investments was 14.3% at current cost, compared with 15.8% as of December 31, 2024;





The weighted average effective yield of our CLO equity investments at current cost was 9.0%, compared with 8.8% as of December 31, 2024; and





The weighted average cash distribution yield of our cash income producing CLO equity investments at current cost was 16.0%, compared with 16.2% as of December 31, 2024.







As of March 31, 2025, the following metrics applied (note that none of these metrics represented a total return to shareholders):



For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, we recorded a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $8.1 million, consisting of:





NII of approximately $6.1 million;





Net realized losses of approximately $12.2 million; and





Net unrealized depreciation of approximately $2.1 million.











For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, we recorded a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $8.1 million, consisting of:



During the first quarter of 2025, our investment activity consisted of purchases of approximately $16.0 million, sales of approximately $10.7 million and repayments of approximately $8.7 million.







During the first quarter of 2025, our investment activity consisted of purchases of approximately $16.0 million, sales of approximately $10.7 million and repayments of approximately $8.7 million.



Our weighted average credit rating was 2.2 based on total fair value and 2.3 based on total principal amount as of March 31, 2025, compared with a weighted average credit rating of 2.3 based on total fair value and 2.4 based on total principal amount as of December 31, 2024.



Our weighted average credit rating was 2.2 based on total fair value and 2.3 based on total principal amount as of March 31, 2025, compared with a weighted average credit rating of 2.3 based on total fair value and 2.4 based on total principal amount as of December 31, 2024.



As of March 31, 2025, our preferred equity investments in one of our portfolio companies were on non-accrual status, which had an aggregate fair value of approximately $3.9 million.



As of March 31, 2025, our preferred equity investments in one of our portfolio companies were on non-accrual status, which had an aggregate fair value of approximately $3.9 million.



For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, we issued a total of approximately 1.3 million shares of common stock pursuant to an “at-the-market” offering. After deducting the sales agent’s commissions and offering expenses, this resulted in net proceeds of approximately $3.5 million. As of March 31, 2025, we had approximately 71.2 million shares of common stock outstanding.











We will hold a conference call to discuss first quarter results today, Friday, April 25



th



, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET. The toll-free dial-in number is 1-800-549-8228 and the conference identification number is 26294. There will be a recording available for 30 days. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-888-660-6264. The replay pass-code number is 26294#.





A presentation containing further detail regarding our quarterly results of operations has been posted under the Investor Relations section of our website at



www.oxfordsquarecapital.com



.



































OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.









































STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

























March 31,





2025













December 31,





2024





















(unaudited)





















ASSETS











































Non-affiliated/non-control investments (cost: $342,775,122 and $358,356,496, respectively)









$





239,291,367













$





256,238,759













Affiliated investments (cost: $16,814,586 and $16,836,822, respectively)













3,890,986

















4,614,100













Cash and cash equivalents













37,252,672

















34,926,468













Interest and distributions receivable













2,426,368

















2,724,049













Securities sold not settled













1,589,875

















—













Other assets













1,039,370

















1,227,598













Total assets









$





285,490,638













$





299,730,974















LIABILITIES











































Notes payable – 6.25% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $252,321 and $309,812, respectively









$





44,538,429













$





44,480,938













Notes payable – 5.50% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs of $1,286,553 and $1,381,619 respectively













79,213,447

















79,118,381













Securities purchased not settled













9,516,875

















12,027,463













Base Fee and Net Investment Income Incentive Fee payable to affiliate













1,058,784

















1,215,964













Accrued interest payable













1,204,487

















1,204,487













Accrued expenses













1,076,306

















1,018,261













Total liabilities













136,608,328

















139,065,494















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES













































NET ASSETS











































Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 71,187,166 and 69,758,938 shares issued and outstanding, respectively













711,872

















697,590













Capital in excess of par value













491,617,243

















487,943,476













Total distributable earnings/(accumulated losses)













(343,446,805





)













(327,975,586





)









Total net assets













148,882,310

















160,665,480













Total liabilities and net assets









$





285,490,638













$





299,730,974













Net asset value per common share









$





2.09













$





2.30











































































OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.









































STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(unaudited)

















































Three Months





Ended





March 31,





2025













Three Months





Ended





March 31,





2024













INVESTMENT INCOME











































From non-affiliated/non-control investments:









































Interest income – debt investments









$





5,534,755













$





6,421,047













Income from securitization vehicles and investments













3,956,053

















3,932,374













Other income













670,242

















324,003













Total investment income from non-affiliated/non-control investments













10,161,050

















10,677,424













Total investment income













10,161,050

















10,677,424















EXPENSES











































Interest expense













1,959,287

















1,960,982













Base Fee













1,058,785

















987,816













Professional fees













323,452

















311,747













Compensation expense













239,577

















206,898













General and administrative













355,259

















346,625













Excise tax













120,816

















325,800













Total expenses before incentive fees













4,057,176

















4,139,868













Net Investment Income Incentive Fees













—

















—













Total incentive fees













—

















—













Total expenses













4,057,176

















4,139,868













Net investment income













6,103,874

















6,537,556















NET UNREALIZED (DEPRECIATION)/APPRECIATION AND REALIZED LOSSES ON INVESTMENT TRANSACTIONS











































Net change in unrealized (depreciation)/appreciation on investments:









































Non-Affiliate/non-control investments













(1,366,018





)













145,111













Affiliated investments













(700,878





)













(356,117





)









Total net change in unrealized depreciation on investments













(2,066,896





)













(211,006





)









Net realized losses:









































Non-affiliated/non-control investments













(12,158,495





)













(8,094,940





)









Total net realized losses













(12,158,495





)













(8,094,940





)









Net decrease in net assets resulting from operations









$





(8,121,517





)









$





(1,768,390





)









Net increase in net assets resulting from net investment income per common share (Basic and Diluted):









$





0.09













$





0.11













Net decrease in net assets resulting from operations per common share (Basic and Diluted):









$





(0.12





)









$





(0.03





)









Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding (Basic and Diluted):













69,984,752

















59,639,285













Distributions per share









$





0.105













$





0.105























































FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)





















Three Months









Ended









March 31,









2025













Three Months









Ended









March 31,









2024













Per Share Data











































Net asset value at beginning of period









$





2.30













$





2.55













Net investment income



(





1)















0.09

















0.11













Net realized and unrealized losses



(





2)















(0.20





)













(0.13





)









Net decrease in net asset value from operations













(0.11





)













(0.02





)









Distributions per share from net investment income













(0.11





)













(0.11





)









Tax return of capital distributions



(





3)















—

















—













Total distributions













(0.11





)













(0.11





)









Effect of shares issued/repurchased, gross













0.01

















—













Net asset value at end of period









$





2.09













$





2.42













Per share market value at beginning of period









$





2.44













$





2.86













Per share market value at end of period









$





2.61













$





3.17













Total return based on Market Value



(





4)















11.39





%













14.63





%









Total return based on Net Asset Value



(





5)















(4.57





)%













(0.98





)%









Shares outstanding at end of period













71,187,166

















59,672,337

























































Ratios/Supplemental Data









(









8)













































Net assets at end of period (000’s)









$





148,882













$





144,340













Average net assets (000’s)









$





153,493













$





148,260













Ratio of expenses to average net assets



(





6)















10.57





%













11.17





%









Ratio of net investment income to average net assets



(





6)















15.91





%













17.64





%









Portfolio turnover rate



(





7)















6.26





%













3.09





%









____________









(1)





Represents per share net investment income for the period, based upon weighted average shares outstanding.









(2)





Net realized and unrealized losses include rounding adjustments to reconcile change in net asset value per share.









(3)





Management monitors available taxable earnings, including net investment income and realized capital gains, to determine if a tax return of capital may occur for the year. To the extent the Company’s taxable earnings fall below the total amount of the Company’s distributions for that fiscal year, a portion of those distributions may be deemed a tax return of capital to the Company’s stockholders. The ultimate tax character of the Company’s earnings cannot be determined until tax returns are prepared after the end of the fiscal year. The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates (based on an average of the reported tax character historically) and are not being provided for U.S. tax reporting purposes.









(4)





Total return based on market value equals the increase or decrease of ending market value over beginning market value, plus distributions, divided by the beginning market value, assuming distribution reinvestment prices obtained under the Company’s distribution reinvestment plan. Total return is not annualized.









(5)





Total return based on net asset value equals the increase or decrease of ending net asset value over beginning net asset value, plus distributions, divided by the beginning net asset value. Total return is not annualized.









(6)





Annualized and includes excise tax.









(7)





Portfolio turnover rate is calculated using the lesser of the year-to-date investment sales and debt repayments or year-to-date investment purchases over the average of the total investments at fair value.









(8)





The following table provides supplemental performance ratios (annualized) measured for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:











































Three Months









Ended









March 31,









2025













Three Months









Ended









March 31,









2024













Ratio of expenses to average net assets:



































Operating expenses before incentive fees









10.57





%









11.17





%









Net investment income incentive fees









—





%









—





%









Ratio of expenses, excluding interest expense to average net assets









5.47





%









5.88





%











































About Oxford Square Capital Corp.











Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and, to a lesser extent, debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.







Forward-Looking Statements











This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.





Contact:





Bruce Rubin





203-983-5280



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.