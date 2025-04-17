Oxford Square Capital Corp. to Host Conference Call for Q1 2025 Earnings on April 25, 2025

Oxford Square Capital Corp. will discuss Q1 2025 earnings on April 25, 2025, at 9 AM ET via conference call.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. announced a conference call scheduled for April 25, 2025, at 9:00 AM Eastern time to discuss its first quarter 2025 earnings. Interested participants can call in using the toll-free number 1-800-549-8228, with the conference identification number 26294. Following the call, a recording will be available for 30 days, accessible at 1-888-660-6264 with the replay pass-code 26294#. The company specializes in investing in syndicated bank loans and various debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations.

$OXSQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $OXSQ stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



GREENWICH, Conn., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS:



OXSQ



) (NasdaqGS: OXSQZ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQG) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss first quarter 2025 earnings on Friday, April 25, 2025 at 9:00 AM Eastern time. The toll free dial-in number is 1-800-549-8228 and the conference identification number is 26294. There will be a recording available for 30 days after the call. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-888-660-6264. The replay pass-code number is 26294#.







About Oxford Square Capital Corp.







Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and, to a lesser extent, debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.





Contact:





Bruce Rubin





203-983-5280



