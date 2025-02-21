Oxford Square Capital Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call on February 28, 2025

Oxford Square Capital Corp. will discuss Q4 2024 earnings on February 28, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET via conference call.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2024 earnings on February 28, 2025, at 9:00 AM Eastern time. Interested parties can join the call by dialing 1-800-549-8228, and a recording will be available for 30 days post-call at 1-888-660-6264 with a passcode of 06523#. Oxford Square is a publicly traded business development company focused mainly on investing in syndicated bank loans, as well as in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (CLO) vehicles and related financing structures.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2024 earnings indicates transparency and communication with shareholders.

Scheduled for February 28, 2025, allowing stakeholders to prepare and participate in the discussion of financial performance.

Availability of a recording for 30 days ensures that interested parties can access the information at their convenience.

Potential Negatives

There is no specific information on financial performance or results in the press release, which may leave investors uncertain about the company's earnings and future outlook.

FAQ

When is the Oxford Square Capital Corp. conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for Friday, February 28, 2025, at 9:00 AM Eastern time.

How can I access the conference call?

To access the call, dial 1-800-549-8228 toll-free.

Will there be a recording of the call available?

Yes, a recording will be available for 30 days after the call.

How can I listen to the recording of the call?

To listen to the recording, call 1-888-660-6264 and use the replay pass-code number 06523#.

What does Oxford Square Capital Corp. invest in?

Oxford Square Capital Corp. primarily invests in syndicated bank loans and CLO debt and equity tranches.

Full Release



GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS:



OXSQ



) (NasdaqGS: OXSQZ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQG) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2024 earnings on Friday, February 28, 2025 at 9:00 AM Eastern time. The toll free dial-in number is 1-800-549-8228. There will be a recording available for 30 days after the call. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-888-660-6264. The replay pass-code number is 06523#.







About Oxford Square Capital Corp.







Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and, to a lesser extent, debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.





Contact:





Bruce Rubin





203-983-5280



