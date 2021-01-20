Oxford scientists preparing new vaccine versions to combat emerging strains -The Telegraph

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Oxford scientists are preparing to rapidly produce new versions of their vaccine to combat emerging COVID-19 variants from the UK, South Africa and Brazil, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

