Oxford scientists preparing new vaccine versions to combat emerging strains -The Telegraph
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Oxford scientists are preparing to rapidly produce new versions of their vaccine to combat emerging COVID-19 variants from the UK, South Africa and Brazil, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.
