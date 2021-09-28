Oxford Nanopore valued at nearly $5 bln after setting IPO price

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Oxford Nanopore IPO-ONT.L has priced its London initial public offering at 425 pence per share, a bookrunner said on Tuesday, giving it an expected market valuation of around 3.6 billion pounds ($4.92 billion) including its use of a greenshoe option.

The IPO of the provider of rapid COVID-19 tests to Britain's national health services would be significant for the London Stock Exchange as most British pharma and life science companies tend to list on New York's Nasdaq.

($1 = 0.7311 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

