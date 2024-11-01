Oxford Nanopore Expands Share Issuance on London Market

Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC (GB:ONT) has released an update.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies has issued 88,454 new ordinary shares following the exercise of share options and remuneration schemes, bringing the total voting rights to 954,109,674. These shares are now trading on the London Stock Exchange, providing investors with new opportunities in the company’s growth journey.

