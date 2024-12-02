News & Insights

Oxford Nanopore Expands Share Capital with New Issuance

December 02, 2024 — 12:47 pm EST

Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC (GB:ONT) has released an update.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC announced the issuance of 804,210 new ordinary shares following the exercise of options and remuneration schemes. These shares are now listed on the London Stock Exchange, contributing to a total share capital of over 954 million shares, which investors can use to assess their holdings. The company has also cancelled certain limited anti-takeover shares, streamlining its voting rights structure.

