Oxford Metrics Strengthens Position with Share Buyback

Oxford Metrics PLC has repurchased 100,000 of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, reflecting a strategic move to consolidate its financial position. Following this transaction, the company’s total voting rights stand at 131,026,947 shares. This maneuver aligns with Oxford Metrics’ commitment to enhancing shareholder value while maintaining a robust presence in smart sensing and software markets.

