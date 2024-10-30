News & Insights

Oxford Metrics Sees Increase in Major Holdings

October 30, 2024 — 08:47 am EDT

Oxford Metrics (GB:OMG) has released an update.

Oxford Metrics has reported a change in its major holdings, with J O Hambro Capital Management increasing its voting rights to 3.043% from 2.020%. This shift represents a notable acquisition of voting rights, indicating potential strategic interest in Oxford Metrics by J O Hambro, a London-based investment firm. Such changes in holdings can influence investor sentiment and are crucial for market watchers.

