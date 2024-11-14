News & Insights

Oxford Metrics Enhances Shareholder Value Through Share Buyback

November 14, 2024 — 02:35 am EST

Oxford Metrics (GB:OMG) has released an update.

Oxford Metrics has announced the buyback of 100,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback programme, with prices ranging from 64.10 GBp to 66.80 GBp. This strategic move reduces the total number of shares in circulation to 130,322,490, potentially enhancing shareholder value and market confidence. This development showcases Oxford Metrics’ commitment to leveraging its financial strategies for long-term growth in the smart sensing and software sector.

