News & Insights

Stocks

Oxford Metrics Enhances Shareholder Value Through Buyback

November 05, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Oxford Metrics (GB:OMG) has released an update.

Oxford Metrics, a leader in smart sensing and software technology, announced the purchase of 13,281 of its own shares at a price of 59.00 GBp per share as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This move reduces the total number of shares in issue to 130,524,090, reflecting the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The company, listed on the London Stock Exchange, continues to leverage its expertise in life sciences, entertainment, and engineering to drive growth.

For further insights into GB:OMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.