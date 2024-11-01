Oxford Metrics Announces Voting Rights and Industry Innovation

Oxford Metrics (GB:OMG) has released an update.

Oxford Metrics, a leader in smart sensing and software, announced its total voting rights as 130,537,371 ordinary shares. This figure is crucial for shareholders to determine their interests in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s guidelines. The company, known for its innovative technologies in motion measurement and machine vision, continues to serve major global industries, from entertainment to precision engineering.

