Oxford Lane reports Q2 core NII 32c

Net asset value per share as of September 30, 2024 stood at $4.76, compared with a NAV per share on June 30, 2024 of $4.91. Total investment income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 amounted to approximately $105.1 million, which represented an increase of approximately $15.4 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

