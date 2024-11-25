Oxford Lane initiated with a Buy at Lucid Capital

Lucid Capital analyst Erik Zwick initiated coverage of Oxford Lane (OXLC) with a Buy rating and $5.50 price target The firm has a favorable view of Oxford Lane’s “consistent strategy, experienced management team, and distribution outlook.”

