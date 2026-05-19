Oxford Lane Capital Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) reported a sharp decline in net asset value for its fourth fiscal quarter of 2026, as weaker loan market pricing, wider bid-ask spreads and reduced demand for CLO equity weighed on portfolio marks.

Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Cohen said the company’s net asset value per share was $10.56 as of March 31, down from $15.51 at the end of the prior quarter. Cohen also said the midpoint of the company’s estimated net asset value range was $11.27 as of April 30.

For the quarter ended March 31, Oxford Lane recorded GAAP total investment income of approximately $94 million, a decrease of about $23.8 million from the previous quarter. That included approximately $90.8 million from CLO equity and CLO warehouse investments and approximately $3.1 million from CLO debt investments and other income.

GAAP net investment income was approximately $54.5 million, or $0.56 per share, compared with approximately $71.8 million, or $0.74 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31. Core net investment income was approximately $100.7 million, or $1.03 per share, down from approximately $108.9 million, or $1.12 per share, in the prior quarter.

Portfolio Marks Weigh on Quarterly Results

Cohen said Oxford Lane recorded net unrealized depreciation on investments of approximately $381.4 million during the quarter, along with net realized losses of approximately $38.4 million. The company reported a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $365.3 million, or $3.74 per share, for the fourth fiscal quarter.

As of March 31, the weighted average effective yield of the company’s CLO equity investments at current cost was 11.7%, down from 13.8% as of Dec. 31. The weighted average cash distribution yield of CLO equity investments at current cost was 16.7%, down from 19% at the end of December.

Cohen noted that Oxford Lane held approximately $64 million in newly issued or newly acquired CLO equity investments as of March 31 that had not yet made initial distributions to the company.

During the quarter, Oxford Lane made additional CLO investments of approximately $500,000 and received approximately $82.9 million from sales and repayments. The company’s board declared monthly common stock distributions of $0.20 per share for each of the months ending July, August and September 2026.

Loan Market Weakness Pressures CLO Equity Values

Managing Director Joe Kupka said U.S. loan market performance declined during the quarter. The U.S. loan price index fell to 94.63% as of March 31 from 96.64% as of Dec. 31. Kupka said the decline in loan prices led to an approximate 17-point decrease in median U.S. CLO equity net asset values.

Kupka also said median weighted average spreads across loan pools within CLO portfolios decreased to 304 basis points from 311 basis points in the prior quarter. The 12-month trailing default rate for the loan index increased to 1.4% by principal amount at quarter-end from 1.2% at the end of December.

He cautioned that out-of-court restructurings, exchanges and subpar buybacks, which are not included in that cited default rate, “remain elevated.”

CLO new issuance for the quarter totaled approximately $47 billion, down about $8 billion from the previous quarter. Reset and refinancing activity in the U.S. CLO market totaled approximately $56 billion in the first quarter of 2026, compared with approximately $74 billion in the previous quarter.

Company Remains Active in CLO Resets and Refinancings

Kupka said Oxford Lane traded more than $75 million in CLO equity and CLO warehouses during the quarter. The company also led or participated in numerous resets and refinancings, which he said were aimed at taking advantage of tightening liability spreads to lower funding costs.

Those actions also lengthened the weighted average reinvestment period of Oxford Lane’s CLO equity portfolio to October 2029 from August 2029.

“We continue to evaluate existing investments for opportunities to improve the economics of our CLO equity positions,” Kupka said.

He added that the company intends to continue using its “opportunistic and unconstrained” CLO investment strategy across U.S. CLO equity, debt and warehouses as it seeks to maximize long-term total return.

Management Discusses Drivers of Portfolio Depreciation

During the question-and-answer portion of the call, Lucid Capital Markets analyst Erik Zwick asked about the primary drivers of the quarter’s unrealized depreciation and whether market weakness was tied more to secondary market activity than to the spread tightening seen through much of 2025.

Kupka said several factors contributed. He pointed to continued compression in loan spreads, a sell-off in the loan market driven by weakness in technology and software names, and a pullback in buyers for CLO equity.

“Bid-ask spreads really blew out and there were just a lack of buyers,” Kupka said. “That definitely hurt the mark-to-market on our positions as well.”

Asked by Cohen whether technical factors or fundamental factors were more relevant during the quarter, Kupka said it was a combination of both. He said the NAV sell-off hurt substantially, particularly toward the end of the quarter when there was a lack of buyers.

Kupka said conditions had improved since quarter-end, with a pause in continued loan spread compression and a healthier market in April. He said April was “a very strong month for CLO equity,” with buyers returning and conditions stabilizing quarter to date.

Liquidity Improves, Leverage Stance Remains Conservative

Zwick also asked whether Oxford Lane was seeing more opportunities to deploy capital after making only $500,000 of additional CLO investments during the quarter.

Cohen said the company is seeing more opportunities, particularly in the secondary market, where liquidity has improved, bid-ask spreads have tightened meaningfully and trading activity has increased compared with a month or two earlier.

On leverage, Cohen said management is taking a “fairly conservative perspective.” He said Oxford Lane entered the recent downturn with a level of leverage that proved “reasonably manageable” and indicated the company would not look to increase leverage through additional debt issuance unless the proceeds were used to repay existing debt.

Cohen concluded the call by thanking participants and said additional information about the company’s fourth fiscal quarter financial performance is available on Oxford Lane’s website.

About Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation. The company invests primarily in debt and equity securities of private funds managed or advised by Oxford Finance LLC, targeting U.S. middle-market companies. Its portfolio spans senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and private equity interests, providing diversification across credit instruments and industry sectors.

Established in 2009 and based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Oxford Lane Capital commenced operations in 2012.

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