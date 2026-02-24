Oxford Lane Capital - Preferred Security (OXLCG) Price Target Increased by 23.78% to 53.81

The average one-year price target for Oxford Lane Capital - Preferred Security (NasdaqGS:OXLCG) has been revised to $53.81 / share. This is an increase of 23.78% from the prior estimate of $43.47 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $50.48 to a high of $58.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 114.12% from the latest reported closing price of $25.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oxford Lane Capital - Preferred Security. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXLCG is 0.30%, an increase of 3.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 200.87% to 1,068K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Karpus Management holds 854K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 114K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares , representing an increase of 8.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXLCG by 1.60% over the last quarter.

Iat Reinsurance Co holds 100K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bessemer Group holds 1K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.