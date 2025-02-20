Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Prices $165 Million Public Offering of 7.95% Unsecured Notes Due 2032

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. priced $165 million in unsecured notes at 7.95%, maturing in 2032, for investment purposes.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. announced a public offering of $165 million in 7.95% unsecured notes set to mature on February 29, 2032. The notes can be redeemed partially or fully starting February 28, 2030, and interest will be paid quarterly beginning June 30, 2025. The offering is expected to close on February 27, 2025, with the option for underwriters to purchase an additional $24.75 million worth of notes. The company plans to utilize the proceeds for investments aligned with its objectives and for general working capital. The notes will be listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “OXLCG.” Lucid Capital Markets and Piper Sandler are the joint book-running managers for this offering.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. successfully priced an underwritten public offering of $165,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 7.95% unsecured notes, indicating strong investor interest and confidence in the company's financial strategy.

The notes provide the company with a means to raise capital for investment in accordance with its strategic objectives, which can enhance growth potential and operational flexibility.

Listing the notes on the NASDAQ Global Select Market allows for increased visibility and accessibility for investors, potentially improving liquidity in the trading of the securities.

The issuance of $165,000,000 in unsecured notes could indicate that the company needs to raise capital, which might suggest financial instability or pressure.

The relatively high interest rate of 7.95% on the unsecured notes may reflect higher perceived risk by investors, potentially affecting the company's reputation and borrowing costs in the future.

The company's reliance on collateralized loan obligation (CLO) investments may expose it to market risks and volatility inherent in such investment vehicles, highlighting potential vulnerabilities in its investment strategy.

What is the amount of the public offering by Oxford Lane Capital Corp.?

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. announced an underwritten public offering of $165,000,000 in unsecured notes.

What is the interest rate on the unsecured notes?

The unsecured notes will bear an interest rate of 7.95% per year, payable quarterly.

When do the notes mature?

The notes are set to mature on February 29, 2032.

What will the proceeds from the offering be used for?

The proceeds will be used to acquire investments and for general working capital purposes.

Who are the joint book-running managers for this offering?

Lucid Capital Markets, LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXLC) (NasdaqGS: OXLCP) (NasdaqGS: OXLCL) (NasdaqGS: OXLCO) (NasdaqGS: OXLCZ) (NasdaqGS: OXLCN) (NasdaqGS: OXLCI) (the “Company”) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $165,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 7.95% unsecured notes due 2032. The notes will mature on February 29, 2032, and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the Company’s option on or after February 28, 2030. The notes will bear interest at a rate of 7.95% per year payable quarterly on March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31 of each year, commencing June 30, 2025.





The offering is expected to close on February 27, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional $24,750,000 in aggregate principal amount of notes. The notes are expected to be listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and to trade thereon within 30 days of the original issue date under the trading symbol “OXLCG”.





The Company expects to use the net proceeds from this offering to acquire investments in accordance with its investment objective and strategies and for general working capital purposes.





Lucid Capital Markets, LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering, Clear Street LLC, InspereX LLC, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as lead managers for the offering, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as co-manager for the offering.







This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in this offering or any other securities nor will there be any sale of these securities or any other securities referred to in this press release in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.









A shelf registration statement relating to these securities is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is effective. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from the following investment banks: Lucid Capital Markets, LLC, 570 Lexington Ave, 40th Floor, New York, NY 10022 or by telephone number (646) 362-0256; Piper Sandler & Co., Attn: Debt Capital Markets, 1251 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10020 or by e-mailing fsg-dcm@psc.com. The preliminary prospectus supplement, dated February 19, 2025, and accompanying prospectus, dated November 8, 2024, each of which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, contain a description of these matters and other important information about the





Company and should be read carefully before investing. Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks and charges and expenses of the Company before investing.









About Oxford Lane Capital Corp.







Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded registered closed-end management investment company principally investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions, including statements with regard to the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Company’s offering of the Notes. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.





Contact:





Bruce Rubin





203-983-5280



