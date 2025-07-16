Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Host Conference Call for First Fiscal Quarter Earnings on July 23, 2025

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. will discuss its first fiscal quarter earnings on July 23, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. announced a conference call to discuss its first fiscal quarter earnings on July 23, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET, with a toll-free dial-in option available. The call will be recorded and a replay will be accessible for 30 days thereafter. The company primarily invests in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (CLO) vehicles. For further inquiries, Bruce Rubin can be contacted at the provided phone number.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is proactively engaging with investors by holding a conference call to discuss its first fiscal quarter earnings, demonstrating transparency and communication.



The scheduled conference call allows stakeholders to gain insights into the company's financial performance, potentially boosting investor confidence.



Providing a toll-free dial-in and a recorded replay for 30 days shows commitment to accessibility for a broad audience of investors and analysts.

When is the Oxford Lane Capital Corp.earnings call

Theearnings callis scheduled for Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET.

How can I join the conference call?

You can join the conference call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 with access code 074149.

Is there a replay available for theearnings call

Yes, a recorded replay will be available for 30 days after the call at 1-866-813-9403, using pass-code 721381.

What is Oxford Lane Capital Corp.'s investment focus?

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. primarily invests in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (CLO) vehicles.

Who can I contact for more information about theearnings call

You can contact Bruce Rubin at 203-983-5280 for more information.

GREENWICH, Conn., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXLC) (NasdaqGS: OXLCP) (NasdaqGS: OXLCL) (NasdaqGS: OXLCO) (NasdaqGS: OXLCZ) (NasdaqGS: OXLCN) (NasdaqGS: OXLCI) (NasdaqGS: OXLCG) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its first fiscal quarter earnings on Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET. The toll-free dial-in number is 1-833-470-1428, access code number 074149. There will be a recorded replay of the call available for 30 days after the call. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-866-813-9403. The replay pass-code number is 721381.







About Oxford Lane Capital Corp.







Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded registered closed-end management investment company principally investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.





Contact:





Bruce Rubin





203-983-5280



