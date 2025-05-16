Oxford Lane Capital Corp. awarded "Best Public Closed-End CLO Fund" by Creditflux at the London Credit Symposium.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has been awarded the title of "Best Public Closed-End CLO Fund" by Creditflux at its Credit Symposium and Manager Awards held in London on May 15, 2025. This recognition acknowledges Oxford Lane's performance from December 31, 2023, to December 31, 2024, based on data assessment. Jonathan Cohen, CEO of the company, expressed gratitude for the award, crediting the team’s efforts and the collaboration with collateral managers and counterparties. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded investment company focusing on debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles, as well as related financing structures.

GREENWICH, Conn., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXLC) (NasdaqGS: OXLCP) (NasdaqGS: OXLCL) (NasdaqGS: OXLCO) (NasdaqGS: OXLCZ) (NasdaqGS: OXLCN) (NasdaqGS: OXLCI) (NasdaqGS: OXLCG) (“Oxford Lane,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) has been named “Best Public Closed-End CLO Fund” by Creditflux, a leading global information source covering credit funds and CLOs.





The award was presented at Creditflux’s Credit Symposium and Manager Awards, which took place in London on May 15



th



. The annual Creditflux Manager Awards recognize leading managers and funds based purely on data over the applicable review period. The “Best Public Closed-End CLO Fund” award category measured the change in value of eligible funds between December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024.





"We are very pleased to have received this recognition from Creditflux,” said Jonathan Cohen, CEO of the Company. "We’d like to thank our team for their efforts in achieving this success, and also recognize the many collateral managers and counterparties we’ve worked with over the years.”







About Oxford Lane Capital Corp.







Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded registered closed-end management investment company principally investing in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.





Contact:





Bruce Rubin





203-983-5280



