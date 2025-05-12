Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Conference Call for Fourth Fiscal Quarter Earnings on May 19, 2025

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. will host a Q4earnings conference callon May 19, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET.

GREENWICH, Conn., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXLC) (NasdaqGS: OXLCP) (NasdaqGS: OXLCL) (NasdaqGS: OXLCO) (NasdaqGS: OXLCZ) (NasdaqGS: OXLCN) (NasdaqGS: OXLCI) (NasdaqGS: OXLCG) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth fiscal quarter earnings on Monday, May 19, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET. The toll-free dial-in number is 1-833-470-1428, access code number 818188. There will be a recorded replay of the call available for 30 days after the call. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-866-813-9403. The replay pass-code number is 138532.







About Oxford Lane Capital Corp.







Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded registered closed-end management investment company principally investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.





Contact:





Bruce Rubin





203-983-5280



