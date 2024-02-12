Oxford Lane Capital Corp About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (OXLC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/24, Oxford Lane Capital Corp (Symbol: OXLC) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.08, payable on 2/29/24. As a percentage of OXLC's recent stock price of $5.37, this dividend works out to approximately 1.49%, so look for shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp to trade 1.49% lower — all else being equal — when OXLC shares open for trading on 2/14/24.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OXLC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 17.89% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OXLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OXLC's low point in its 52 week range is $4.41 per share, with $5.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.37.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Monday trading, Oxford Lane Capital Corp shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.
