Oxford Lane Capital Corp - 6% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser 2029 (OXLCO) Price Target Increased by 7.08% to 26.46

The average one-year price target for Oxford Lane Capital Corp - 6% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser 2029 (NASDAQ:OXLCO) has been revised to 26.46 / share. This is an increase of 7.08% from the prior estimate of 24.71 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.20 to a high of 27.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.91% from the latest reported closing price of 21.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oxford Lane Capital Corp - 6% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser 2029. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXLCO is 0.17%, an increase of 5.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 42K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 42K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXLCO by 5.51% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.