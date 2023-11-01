Oxford Lane Capital Corp - 6% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser 2029 (OXLCO) Price Target Increased by 5.03% to 27.79

The average one-year price target for Oxford Lane Capital Corp - 6% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser 2029 (NASDAQ:OXLCO) has been revised to 27.79 / share. This is an increase of 5.03% from the prior estimate of 26.46 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.51 to a high of 28.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.38% from the latest reported closing price of 20.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oxford Lane Capital Corp - 6% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser 2029. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXLCO is 0.16%, a decrease of 1.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.18% to 45K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 45K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 8.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXLCO by 1.89% over the last quarter.

