Oxford Lane Capital Corp - 6% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser 2029 (OXLCO) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp - 6% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser 2029 said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.50 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $21.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.93%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oxford Lane Capital Corp - 6% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser 2029. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXLCO is 0.16%, a decrease of 11.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.23% to 42K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.40% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oxford Lane Capital Corp - 6% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser 2029 is 31.88. The forecasts range from a low of 29.47 to a high of $35.01. The average price target represents an increase of 47.40% from its latest reported closing price of 21.63.

The projected annual revenue for Oxford Lane Capital Corp - 6% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser 2029 is 292MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 42K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 10.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXLCO by 11.92% over the last quarter.

