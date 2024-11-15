Oxford Lane Capital Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for OXLC

In trading on Friday, shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp (Symbol: OXLC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.29, changing hands as low as $5.24 per share. Oxford Lane Capital Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OXLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OXLC's low point in its 52 week range is $4.82 per share, with $5.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.25.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.