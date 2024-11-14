Oxford Instruments price target lowered to 2,830 GBp at Berenberg

Berenberg lowered the firm’s price target on Oxford Instruments (OXINF) to 2,830 GBp from 2,925 GBp and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
