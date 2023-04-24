Oxford Instruments (LSE:OXIG) Price Target Increased by 7.15% to 2,800.75

The average one-year price target for Oxford Instruments (LSE:OXIG) has been revised to 2,800.75 / share. This is an increase of 7.15% from the prior estimate of 2,613.75 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,373.50 to a high of 3,255.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.16% from the latest reported closing price of 2,715.00 / share.

Oxford Instruments Maintains 0.67% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.67%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oxford Instruments. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXIG is 0.20%, an increase of 77.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 3,289K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 680K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 698K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXIG by 9.69% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 408K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 393K shares, representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXIG by 20.43% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 343K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXIG by 8.48% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 340K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TEMGX - Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund holds 259K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXIG by 14.58% over the last quarter.

