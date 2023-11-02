Oxford Instruments (LSE:OXIG) Price Target Decreased by 6.57% to 2,737.43

The average one-year price target for Oxford Instruments (LSE:OXIG) has been revised to 2,737.42 / share. This is an decrease of 6.57% from the prior estimate of 2,929.95 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,222.00 to a high of 3,255.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.41% from the latest reported closing price of 1,807.90 / share.

Oxford Instruments Maintains 1.08% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.08%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oxford Instruments. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXIG is 0.16%, a decrease of 16.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 3,683K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 707K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXIG by 14.91% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 420K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXIG by 10.80% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 343K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 294K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 292K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXIG by 13.55% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 232K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares, representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXIG by 11.92% over the last quarter.

