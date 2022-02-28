Oxford Instruments jumps on possible $2.4 bln takeover offer by Spectris

British electrical engineering firm Spectris is in talks to buy Oxford Instruments in a cash-and-stock deal valuing the technology firm at 1.79 billion pounds ($2.40 billion), the companies said on Monday.

Shares in Oxford Instruments jumped nearly 30% to about 26.2 pounds, but were still below the potential offer price of 31 pounds a share.

The board plans to back Spectris' potential offer, which is 19.5 pounds in cash plus 11.50 pounds in new shares, Oxford Instruments said.

Spectris, whose shares fell 11%, said the combination of the two companies would create a leading global player in precision measurement and help the group strengthen its position in end-markets including semiconductors and advanced materials.

($1 = 0.7450 pounds)

