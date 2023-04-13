Oxford Instruments CEO to retire

April 13, 2023 — 03:01 am EDT

Written by Anchal Rana for Reuters ->

April 13 (Reuters) - Britian's Oxford Instruments OXIG.L said on Thursday that Chief Executive Officer Ian Barkshire would retire and be replaced by Richard Tyson, the CEO of electronic components maker TT Electronics TTG.L.

The maker of nanotechnology tools also said its adjusted operating profit for the year ended March 2023 would be ahead of its previous expectations.

