Markets
OXM

Oxford Industries Slips Despite Improved Quarterly Results

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of apparel manufacturer, Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) are down more than 5% Friday morning despite improved quarterly results. Net earnings in the second quarter increased to $56.61 million or $3.49 per share from $51.46 million or $3.05 per share last year.

On an adjusted basis, EPS was $3.61 .

Sales in the quarter increased 11% to $363 million compared to $329 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

For fiscal 2022, the company raised its previously issued guidance. Oxford Industries now expects net sales in a range of $1.300 billion-$1.325 billion as compared to net sales of $1.142 billion in fiscal 2021.

Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $9.85 and $10.10. This compares with adjusted EPS of $7.99 in fiscal 2021.

For the third quarter, the company expects net sales to be between $270 million and $280 million compared to net sales of $248 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

EPS for the third quarter is expected to be in a range of $0.90 to $1.05. This compares with EPS of $1.19 on an adjusted basis in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

OXM is at $97.10 currently. It has traded in the range of $76.21-$119.50 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OXM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular