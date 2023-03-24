Oxford Industries Slides On Reduced Quarterly Outlook

(RTTNews) - Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) shares are falling more than 14 percent on Friday morning trade after the company projected third-quarter earnings per share, lower than the prior year. The company now expects third-quarter earnings in a range of $0.90 to $1.05, while fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share were $1.19.

Currently, shares are at $99.77, down 14.40 percent from the previous close of $116.47 on a volume of 193,748.

