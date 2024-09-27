Oxford Industries Recent Insider Activity

Making a noteworthy insider sell on September 26, SCOTT GRASSMYER, EVP at Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: GRASSMYER opted to sell 1,495 shares of Oxford Industries, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The transaction's total worth stands at $129,715.

As of Friday morning, Oxford Industries shares are down by 0.0%, currently priced at $86.02.

Unveiling the Story Behind Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Inc is an apparel manufacturing company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes products under the brand name Tommy Bahama, and Lilly Pulitzer. Tommy Bahama designs, sources, markets, and distributes men's and women's sportswear and related products. Lilly Pulitzer designs, sources, markets, and distributes upscale collections of women's and women's dresses, sportswear, and related products. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Tommy Bahama division.

Financial Insights: Oxford Industries

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Oxford Industries's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.1% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 63.12%, indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Oxford Industries's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 2.59.

Debt Management: Oxford Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.59, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 45.51, the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.88, the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 16.22 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

