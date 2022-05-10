Oxford Industries (OXM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Oxford Industries (OXM) closed at $81.80, marking a -1.67% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines had lost 6.79% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 17.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.03% in that time.

Oxford Industries will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.76, up 46.03% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $329.14 million, up 23.85% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.03 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.02% and +10.18%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Oxford Industries. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Oxford Industries is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Oxford Industries is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.22. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.65.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

