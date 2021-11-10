Oxford Industries (OXM) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Oxford Industries (OXM) closed at $101.51, marking a -0.32% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.82% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines had gained 11.91% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.74% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from OXM as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, OXM is projected to report earnings of $0.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 165.91%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $227.69 million, up 30% from the year-ago period.

OXM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.68 per share and revenue of $1.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +469.06% and +47.35%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for OXM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. OXM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that OXM has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.25 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.63.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

