Oxford Industries (OXM) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

Oxford Industries (OXM) closed the most recent trading day at $91.16, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines had gained 1.47% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Oxford Industries will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 8, 2022. On that day, Oxford Industries is projected to report earnings of $2.78 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 47.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $329.03 million, up 23.81% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.04 per share and revenue of $1.25 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.14% and +9.85%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Oxford Industries. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. Oxford Industries is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Oxford Industries currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.11. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.53.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.