Oxford Industries (OXM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (Symbol: OXM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $103.79, changing hands as high as $103.90 per share. Oxford Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OXM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OXM's low point in its 52 week range is $82.465 per share, with $123.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.90.

