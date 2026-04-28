Oxford Industries (OXM) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 38.25

The average one-year price target for Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) has been revised to $38.25 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $34.42 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $53.55 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.17% from the latest reported closing price of $44.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oxford Industries. This is an decrease of 237 owner(s) or 53.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXM is 0.02%, an increase of 56.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.71% to 16,969K shares. The put/call ratio of OXM is 3.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 755K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 709K shares , representing an increase of 6.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXM by 12.61% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 604K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 595K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXM by 15.45% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 503K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 96.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXM by 2,325.03% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 492K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 472K shares , representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXM by 18.25% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 439K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 549K shares , representing a decrease of 25.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXM by 30.01% over the last quarter.

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