Oxford Industries (OXM) Price Target Decreased by 5.44% to 120.56

The average one-year price target for Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) has been revised to 120.56 / share. This is an decrease of 5.44% from the prior estimate of 127.50 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 102.01 to a high of 141.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.80% from the latest reported closing price of 100.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 586 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oxford Industries. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXM is 0.17%, an increase of 1.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 17,744K shares. The put/call ratio of OXM is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,081K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares, representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXM by 7.36% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 991K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 949K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXM by 12.73% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 728K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 748K shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXM by 9.01% over the last quarter.

AIM COUNSELOR SERIES TRUST (INVESCO COUNSELOR SERIES TRUST) - Invesco Oppenheimer Discovery Fund Class R5 holds 529K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 461K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 458K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXM by 5.13% over the last quarter.

Oxford Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer® and Southern Tide® lifestyle brands, as well as other owned brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.