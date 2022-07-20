Oxford Industries (OXM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Oxford Industries (OXM) closed at $92.85 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.66% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines had gained 0.52% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.25% in that time.

Oxford Industries will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.47, up 7.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $364.5 million, up 10.9% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.88 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion, which would represent changes of +23.65% and +14.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Oxford Industries. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Oxford Industries is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Oxford Industries currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.24. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.91.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

