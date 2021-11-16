Oxford Industries (OXM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Oxford Industries (OXM) closed at $104.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.83% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.39% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines had gained 12.47% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.82% in that time.

OXM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, OXM is projected to report earnings of $0.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 165.91%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $227.69 million, up 30% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.68 per share and revenue of $1.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +469.06% and +47.35%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for OXM should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. OXM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that OXM has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.5 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.07.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

