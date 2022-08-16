Oxford Industries (OXM) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Oxford Industries in Focus

Based in Atlanta, Oxford Industries (OXM) is in the Consumer Discretionary sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 6.75%. The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines is paying out a dividend of $0.55 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.03% compared to the Textile - Apparel industry's yield of 0.11% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.56%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.20 is up 35% from last year. Oxford Industries has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 7.25%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Oxford Industries's current payout ratio is 23%. This means it paid out 23% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for OXM for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $9.87 per share, with earnings expected to increase 23.53% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, OXM is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

