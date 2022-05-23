Oxford Industries (OXM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Oxford Industries (OXM) closed at $83.43, marking a +1.02% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.86% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines had lost 10.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 14.63%, while the S&P 500 lost 12.37%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Oxford Industries as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Oxford Industries to post earnings of $2.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 47.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $329.03 million, up 23.81% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.04 per share and revenue of $1.25 billion, which would represent changes of +13.14% and +9.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Oxford Industries. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher within the past month. Oxford Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Oxford Industries is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.14. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.21.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

