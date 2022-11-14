Oxford Industries (OXM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Oxford Industries (OXM) closed at $106.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.79% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines had gained 19.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 15.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 11.42%.

Oxford Industries will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Oxford Industries to post earnings of $1.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.84%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $303.38 million, up 22.46% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.48 per share and revenue of $1.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of +31.16% and +21.96%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Oxford Industries. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Oxford Industries is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Oxford Industries's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.39, which means Oxford Industries is trading at a discount to the group.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, which puts it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.