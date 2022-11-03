Oxford Industries (OXM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Oxford Industries (OXM) closed at $99.44, marking a +0.29% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.06% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines had gained 8.79% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 7.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.94% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Oxford Industries as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.20, up 0.84% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $303.38 million, up 22.46% from the year-ago period.

OXM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.48 per share and revenue of $1.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +31.16% and +21.96%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oxford Industries should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Oxford Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Oxford Industries currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.38, so we one might conclude that Oxford Industries is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.