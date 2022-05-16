Oxford Industries (OXM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Oxford Industries (OXM) closed at $85.01, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines had lost 9.23% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 15.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Oxford Industries as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.76, up 46.03% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $329.14 million, up 23.85% from the year-ago period.

OXM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.03 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.02% and +10.18%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oxford Industries should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Oxford Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Oxford Industries has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.3 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.95.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.