Oxford Industries (OXM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Oxford Industries (OXM) closed at $88.48, marking a -0.82% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines had lost 7.5% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 8.71% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 6.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Oxford Industries as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Oxford Industries to post earnings of $3.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.1%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $364.5 million, up 10.9% from the year-ago period.

OXM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.88 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.65% and +14.48%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oxford Industries should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.37% higher. Oxford Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Oxford Industries has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.03 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.82, which means Oxford Industries is trading at a discount to the group.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

