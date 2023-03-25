Oxford Industries (OXM) Declares $0.65 Dividend

Oxford Industries said on March 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $101.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.56%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.95%, the lowest has been 1.06%, and the highest has been 4.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.52 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.49%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.34% Upside

As of March 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oxford Industries is $127.50. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 25.34% from its latest reported closing price of $101.72.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Oxford Industries is $1,419MM, an increase of 0.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 585 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oxford Industries. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXM is 0.17%, an increase of 8.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 17,788K shares. The put/call ratio of OXM is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,109K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXM by 4.44% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 949K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 927K shares, representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXM by 3.37% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 748K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 771K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXM by 5.93% over the last quarter.

AIM COUNSELOR SERIES TRUST - Invesco Oppenheimer Discovery Fund Class R5 holds 529K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 498K shares, representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXM by 9.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 458K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 437K shares, representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXM by 0.46% over the last quarter.

Oxford Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer® and Southern Tide® lifestyle brands, as well as other owned brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.