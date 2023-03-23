Oxford Industries, Inc. Shares Close the Day 12.7% Lower - Daily Wrap

Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) shares closed today 12.7% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 25.6% year-to-date, up 44.4% over the past 12 months, and up 68.4% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.7%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $120.08 and as low as $113.76 this week.

Shares closed 17.5% below its 52-week high and 33.1% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 17.3% higher than the 10-day average and 60.4% higher than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.1.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

The company share price lags the performance of its peers in the Consumer Staples industry sector today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by -966.8%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by -254.6%

The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is 28.2% higher than the average peer.

This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.

